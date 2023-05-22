Sarath Babu Dies: 5 Points On South Actor

Sarath Babu's film credits also included Malayalam movies such as Sarapancharam and Kannada films like Ranachandi and Amrutha Varshini. He was last seen in the Tamil film Vasantha Mullai and had a role in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.

He had been in hospital since clast month and was being treated for multiple organ failure, the hospital said. “He ​was brought to AIG Hospitals on 20th April 2023 in critical condition with multiorgan failure because of multiple Myeloma. As an immunocompromised patient, he was under the care of a multidisciplinary team and was supported with a mechanical ventilator for his lungs, and dialysis support for his kidney among other therapies. He succumbed to his illness in spite of the best resuscitative measures. Our sincere condolences are with his family and fans," AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

