'My Favourite Person': Sunil Gavaskar Poses At Sachin Railway Station In Gujarat

Former India cricket captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar recently shared a picture of himself at Sachin Railway Station near Gujarat's Surat. The 74-year-old said that he was delighted to see a station named after his "favourite person." Sharing the picture, Mr Gavaskar wrote in the caption, "What foresight of those in the last century to name a railway station near Surat after one of the all time greats of our game and my favourite cricketer but more importantly my favourite person."

Sachin Railway Station is a small railway station located in Surat, Gujarat. It is situated on the major route that connects Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Delhi and the station has three platforms.

A distinguished member of India's maiden World Cup-winning squad of 1983, Gavaskar once held the record for scoring the most centuries in Tests. The Mumbaikar, who scored more than 10,000 runs in red-ball cricket, brought curtains to his career with 45 half-centuries and 34 centuries against his name.

Nicknamed Sunny, the cricketer held onto his record for the most Test hundreds for a fairly long time. Representing India in 125 Test matches, Gavaskar scored 34 centuries. To many, the record seemed insurmountable till 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar dwarfed it in 2005.

The 'Little Master' smashed 13 centuries in 27 Tests he featured in against the West Indies. As history would bear witness, the Caribbeans were a formidable red-ball team in the 70s and 80s but where most batters seem to fail or come unstuck, Gavaskar triumphed and thrived on, crossing batting milestones against some of the world's most feared quicks.