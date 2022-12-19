Sachin Tendulkar, Roger Federer Among Others Congratulate Argentina As They Lift FIFA World Cup Trophy

As soon as the finals were over athletes, including Roger Federer, Sachin Tendulkar and Usain Bolt, took to social media to celebrate Argentina's win.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

As Lionel Messi's Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, athletes from across the globe reacted to the unforgettable match and congratulated the winning team with heartwarming tweets. During the match, Lionel Messi scored twice in the final at the Lusail Stadium. He also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time. 

As soon as the finals were over athletes, including Roger Federer, LeBron James, Andy Murray, Sachin Tendulkar and Usain Bolt, took to social media to celebrate Argentina's win. 

Sharing an image of Messi kissing the FIFA World Cup trophy, Federer wrote, "Fairytale stuff Argentina! Time and time again you Leonel Messi have redefined greatness. It's a privilege to watch you. Leo and Argentina. Special and historic." 

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a couple of images of Messi and wrote, "Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign." He also gave Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez a shout-out for the "spectacular" save towards the end of extra time. "That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this," Mr Tendulkar added. 

"Is Messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man," wrote Andy Murray. "Winning is a must (Argentina flag)," said Usain Bolt on Twitter. 

Other sports stars also congratulated Messi and Argentina on their victory. Take a look below:

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, as Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, his tally of goals at the tournament reached seven. France's Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, won the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals, one ahead of the Argentina skipper. 

