Rikkie Valerie Kolle Becomes First Transgender Model To Be Crowned Miss Netherlands

Rikkie Valerie Kolle has made history by becoming the first transgender model to win the prestigious title of Miss Netherlands, News.com.au reported. It's the first time a transgender woman has been crowned in the beauty pageant's history.

The 22-year-old Dutch-Moluccan model won the pageant by defeating Habiba Mostafa, Lou Dirchs and Nathalie Mogbelzada during a glitzy ceremony held in Amsterdam on Saturday. This historic win cements her spot as a contestant for the coveted 72nd Miss Universe title.

Expressing her happiness, she wrote in an Instagram post, "I DID IT! I'm so proud and happy I can't even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done. And yes I'm trans and I want to share my story but I'm also Rikkie and that's what matters to me. Did this on my own and loved every moment of it. I want to thank the jury and everyone from the Miss Netherlands team for their trust, this is only the beginning.''

She also uploaded pictures and videos from the ceremony, including visuals of her crowning moment alongside other models.

According to her finalist page, Ms Kolle, of Dutch and Indigenous Moluccan descent, is from the city of Breda. She was born as a biological male. The beauty queen said she wants to be a voice and role model for young women and queer people and use her platform to empower others to fight against discrimination.

She further wrote, ''Through my commitment and strength I hope to bring about change in society. In the end, it's about being able to become who you are without issues, and that can happen when YOU want it to. Not only can I help you with that, but with the Miss Netherlands organization behind me I hope that my story as little Rik will become a story that we can leave in the past and not have to repeat on the generation of now. It is never too late and help is always ready. That has always been my guiding principle and I want to pass it along and spread it with my own story and experience.''

The Miss Universe pageant is set to take place in El Salvador later this year.

Notably, she is the second transgender model to participate in a beauty pageant. Before her, Angela Ponce became the pageant's first out trans contestant when she represented Spain in 2018.