Researchers May Have Unearthed Temple Of Poseidon In Greece

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient temple in Greece dedicated to ancient god of the sea, Poseidon. According to CNET, the ancient shrine is located in a coastal area that was once home to an ancient settlement. The location of the shrine was mentioned by Greek historian Strabo, who lived 2,000 years ago, the outlet further said. The Mainz University in Germany contributed in the discovery. In a statement, posted on its website, the university said the researchers have "unearthed the remains of an early temple-like structure that was located within the Poseidon sanctuary site and was quite possibly dedicated to the deity himself."

The structure believed to have been lost after Greece was hit by a series of tsunamis. Its traces first appeared in 2021 after which an excavation work was launched that showed the complete shrine, as per the CNET report.

"The location of this uncovered sacred site matches the details provided by Strabo in his writings," the outlet quoted archeologist Birgitta Eder of the Austrian Archaeological Institute as saying.

Apart from Germany, archeologists from Austria and Greece also collaborated in the path-breaking discovery, Metro said.

"The results of our investigations to date indicate that the waves of the open Ionian Sea actually washed up directly against the group of hills until the 5th millennium BC," said Andreas Vott, Professor of Geomorphology at University of Mainz.

"Thereafter, on the side facing the sea, an extensive beach barrier system developed in which several lagoons were isolated from the sea," the professor added.

The researchers are now trying to determine if this shrine is indeed the lost temple of Poseidon. It is about 31 feet wide and contains part of a marble perirrhanterion, a ritual water basin.