'Regret The Inconvenience': RBL Bank After Customer Complains Of Receiving Spam Calls Despite DND

Needless to say, spam calls from banks offering loans are extremely annoying. Recently, a man took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Paisabazaar, RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance for repeated spam calls even after having registered for DND (Do Not Disturb). In his post, Arnav Ghatage wrote that he received 9 spam calls from the three organisations despite activating DND to avoid promotional or marketing SMS/calls. "I block the number each time, but they always call from a new one," he said. His post created a chatter among social media users and even prompted a response from the RBL Bank, one of the companies he mentioned.

"Received 9 calls today from Paisabazaar, RBL Bank, and Bajaj Finance. I block the number each time, but they always call from a new one. I've set DND everywhere and repeatedly asked them not to call, but it doesn't seem to work," Mr Ghatage wrote. In the following lines, he shared a startup idea for avoiding such situations.

Responding to his post on X, an automated message from RBL Bank stated, "Hello, we sincerely regret the inconvenience. We request you to register on http://rblbank.com/DoNotCall.aspx. Post registration, you will not receive any calls or emails from the bank. For any further assistance, reach out to us on RBL Bank Cares. Regards, RBL Bank."

Mr Ghatage, in response, asked, "Did you take my consent before calling? Why do you need it now to remove my name?"

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 1.3 million views and several reactions. In the comments section, users shared similar instances. "Same with me @IDFCFIRSTBank and @AxisBank keeps calling me everyday for loans in spite of telling them I don't want now and keep calling from new numbers after I block the old ones!" shared one user.

"No solution. These marketing companies just get a new number every day and call you anytime they want. I also block approximately 9-10 numbers every day. I even get SMS that my @YESBANK credit card is delivered. Really? @RBI and @TRAI, what's going on?" wrote another.

"Same issue here. I get calls from @HDFC_Bank and @ICICIBank almost daily 2-3 times for loan. I tell them I don't require but later someone from some other place calls and says they are offering HDFC and ICICI loans. DND is fully active but it doesn't work," commented a third.

"My weekend afternoon nap was ruined by @HDFC_Bank and @Bajaj_Finserv. This is a bloody poison that we have to drink everyday. Soon it might spread to nights. Who is stopping them anyways! I unfortunately am a customer for both of these services," added another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a customer has lambasted a company over repeated spam calls. In March, a doctor from Bengaluru slammed HDFC after being flooded with spam calls from the bank's loan team. Dr Sundar Sankaran said he tried blocking some of the numbers, but he was flooded with more spam calls.