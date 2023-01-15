R'Bonney Gabriel: 5 Points On Miss Universe 2022

She was a high school volleyball player who switched to fashion at the age of 15 and started making designs using materials and textiles, according to the official website of Miss Universe.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design and a Minor in Fibers from the University of North Texas in 2018. She currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of "R'Bonney Nola", her own line of eco-friendly clothes, the website added.

She stated that she wanted to use her title as Miss Universe 2022 to be a transformational leader. "And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds (in) other people in our life, we transform them, and we use that as a vehicle for change," she said.