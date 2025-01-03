Putin's Gaming Ambition Falls Flat: Russian 'Homegrown' Consoles Can't Compete With PS5, Xbox

A little less than a year after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government to develop gaming consoles, the officials involved in the process have admitted that their devices will not be able to rival the likes of PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo, according to a report in Techspot. One of the devices is powered by Russia's own Elbrus processor but is not very powerful while the other one appears to be a Fire Stick knockoff that can stream games from the cloud but costs $45.

"I hope my colleagues will approach this task with full responsibility and come up with something truly groundbreaking," Anton Gorelkin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy for Russia wrote on Telegram.

"Elbrus processors are not yet at the stage of development to ensure equal competition with the PS5 and Xbox, which means that the solution must be non-standard," he added.

Mr Gorelkin pointed out that the Russian consoles were not being developed so that old games could simply be ported and played. Instead, he wanted the new consoles to promote and popularise domestic video game products and industry.

Internet reacts

Reacting to Moscow's attempt to compete with the gaming giants, social media users expressed surprise as well as poked fun at Mr Putin.

"I do remember hearing Russia saying they were going to make their own console. I didn't actually expect them to follow through," said one user, while another joked: "The Putindo is gonna be a wild collectors item in a few decades."

A third commented: "It's even funnier when you realise it wasn't a Russian tech company saying "We can totally do that," but rather Putin giving a government order to develop a Russian game console."

Putin orders development

In March last year, following a meeting on the socio-economic development of the Kaliningrad region, Mr Putin issued the diktat of devising the consoles in addition to a "special operating system and a cloud system for delivering games and programs to users", as per a report in RT.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had been designated as the person to oversee the completion of the task with the deadline set at June 15, 2024.

The Russian president was forced to order the development as major video game makers, including Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, halted official sales to Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.