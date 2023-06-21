Power Naps During Day May Be Good For Our Brains, Study Says

The study was published in the journal Sleep Health

A team of researchers said that taking daytime naps may keep the brain healthy as it ages. According to researchers from the University College London (UCL) and the University of the Republic of Uruguay, the practice has been associated with large brain volume, which is associated with a lower risk of dementia and other diseases.

Researchers said that the difference in brain volume between nappers and non-nappers was equivalent to 2.5 to 6.5 years of ageing.

Senior author Victoria Garfield, a senior research fellow at UCL in a statement said, "Our findings suggest that, for some people, short daytime naps may be a part of the puzzle that could help preserve the health of the brain as we get older."

Researchers said that daytime napping could slow the rate at which brains shrink as we age. The team of researchers hope their findings will reduce the stigma that still exists around daytime napping.

Scientists said that a 30-minute nap per day may contribute to slowing down the process of brain shrinkage.

The study was published in the journal Sleep Health and it analysed data from people aged 40 to 69.

For the study, the researchers used a technique called Mendelian randomization to analyze DNA samples and brain scans from 35,080 people.

Mendelian randomization is a statistical approach that uses genetics to provide information about the relationship between an exposure and outcome, reported CNN.

For the research, scientists looked at sections of genetic code linked to people's likelihood of regular napping and then compared brain health and cognition results between those with the napping genes and those without.

"By looking at genes set at birth, Mendelian randomisation avoids confounding factors occurring throughout life that may influence associations between napping and health outcomes," said lead author Paz in the statement.

Paz told CNN that previous findings suggest that "taking a short nap (5 to 15 minutes) in the early afternoon may benefit those needing it."

However, previous research has shown that frequent napping or regular napping during the day may be a sign of early dementia in older adults.