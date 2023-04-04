Poor Sleep Pattern May Reflect A Higher Risk Of Asthma: Study

Several health issues in our lives are influenced by our sleep habits, timing, and conditions. An energised day is a result of a restful night's sleep, which encourages leading a healthy lifestyle.

In view of the combined impacts of genetic susceptibility, researchers have developed a study that emphasises the significance of healthy sleep patterns in lowering the risk of adult asthma.

For this study, a total of 17 836 individuals were diagnosed with asthma during over 10 years of follow-up.

According to the study, which was published Monday in the journal BMJ Open Respiratory Research, unhealthful sleep patterns and sleep traits at baseline were significantly associated with the risk of asthma in adults.

"The combination of poor sleep patterns and high susceptibility could lead to additive asthma risk. A healthier sleep pattern could be beneficial in asthma prevention regardless of genetic conditions."

The authors of the study concluded that individuals with poor sleep patterns and higher genetic susceptibility have an additively higher asthma risk. A healthy sleep pattern reflected a lower risk of asthma in adult populations and could be beneficial to asthma prevention regardless of genetic conditions.

To avoid this situation, the experts suggest that early detection and management of sleep disorders could be beneficial to reduce asthma incidence.

What is Asthma?

Asthma is a chronic respiratory inflammatory disease characterised by variable symptoms and airflow obstruction that affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide and causes a significant global health burden. This complex disease may be driven by both genetic and nongenetic factors.