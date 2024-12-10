Pimple On Australian Woman's Forehead Turns Out To Be Cancer: "I Was Shocked"

Pimples are quite common and affect nearly everyone at some time during their lives. It has no known cause, but hormonal changes and conditions, exposure to pollution, and dirt play a role in the formation of pimples. However, in the case of Rachel Olivia, a harmless pimple on her forehead turned out to be a sign of deadly cancer. The 32-year-old from Australia is now urging others to prioritise sun safety after going through the frightening experience.

According to the New York Post, the small, red mark that appeared suddenly on her forehead was initially dismissed as a pimple caused by squeezing. However, the mark kept flaking up and never healed.

"I left it for a year. It then never healed so I listened to my gut and pushed to get this reassessed by specialists who then did a biopsy and confirmed it was cancer," she told news.com.au.

"I've never been someone to tan or sit in the sun. I'm known among my friends and family for being the sun-smart one. Unfortunately, I did have a few bad burns as a teenager and that's all that it takes," she added.

Fortunately, her diagnosis wasn't melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer. Instead, she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma (BCC), a type of skin cancer commonly found on the face.BCC typically appears as a white, waxy lump or a brown, scaly patch. While it's the most common form of skin cancer, BCC is also the least aggressive and rarely spreads to other parts of the body.

"I was relieved it was not a melanoma, but also shocked to still have cancer. He told me I was too young to get something like this. He also explained that Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer," she said.

She was prescribed Aldara, a topical chemotherapy treatment for her type of cancer. Despite the treatment's non-invasive nature, Ms Olivia said that she faced significant challenges. As a new mother, she had to be extremely cautious when applying the cream, ensuring she didn't accidentally transfer it to her baby during nighttime feedings.

The aesthetic impact of the treatment has also been confronting for her. What was initially a small, innocuous-looking spot has transformed into a large, unsightly scab, which can be distressing to see.

Ms Olivia is now speaking out to raise awareness about the dangers of skin cancer and the importance of sun protection, especially as the Australian summer heats up.

The main cause of skin cancer is excessive exposure to the harmful ultraviolet radiation of the sun. The sun's rays emit ultraviolet rays that are harmful to the body and cause changes in the cell structure making them replicate in abnormal numbers. The earliest and most common symptom of skin cancer is a change in the colour of a particular area of the skin. That's why sunscreens should not be perceived as cosmetic but as essential to protect one's skin.