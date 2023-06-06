King Charles is among celebrities who have been included in the will of Ingrid Newkirk.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) founder Ingrid Newkirk recently modified her will with a number of requests intended to carry on her animal rights activism after her death.

According to a statement by PETA, in her last will and testament, which was drafted 20 years ago but updated this week, PETA's founder has bequeathed a piece of her neck to King Charles, some of her bare skin to the Ministry of Defence, and one of her broken legs to be displayed during the Grand National, among other body parts to be sent off in different directions when the moment arrives.

In papers filed with her attorney and executor, Ms. Newkirk has mentioned the reasons behind these clauses.

She said the part of her neck is going to King Charles III if he fails to cut ties with pigeon racing, since the necks of "losing" birds are often wrung after enduring cross-Channel and other races, during which many perish.

Her bare skin is going to the Ministry of Defence because the department will still be using real bear skin for the King's Guard's caps when faux fur is readily available.

She wants to give her leg to the Grand National to draw attention to the horses who have sustained catastrophic injuries during races there.

A piece of her heart for Elon Musk to clone for himself, since his cruel and deadly Neuralink brain experiments on monkeys, pigs, rats, and sheep indicate that he doesn't have one.

She said she wants to send her intestines to chef Nusret Gokce, aka Salt Bae, to use as sausage casings in his meat-focused restaurants, thereby making him rethink who he is serving up.

"On his deathbed, they asked Bob Hope where he wanted to be buried, and he replied, 'Surprise me,'" said Ms Newkirk.

"In my case, when I die, I hope to keep on surprising those who harm animals, provoking conversation about speciesism, and campaigning against animal abuse."