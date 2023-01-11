Photo Of Man Urinating At Volcano Viewing Site In Hawaii Infuriates Internet

Kilauea volcano and other such sites are revered in Hawaii.

An Instagram influencer has angered people in Hawaii after a photo of the man urinating atop the Kilauea volcano appeared online. The act, committed during the ongoing eruption of the volcano, led to a huge uproar with many social media users saying it underscores the need for cultural education. According to Hawaii News Now, the person tagged in the now viral photo has since deactivated his account. It is still unclear if the man is a tourist or a resident of Hawaii, the news outlet further said.

Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, a Hawaiian activist, told the outlet, "Many foreigners do not understand how we kanaka feel about our relationship to the places and spaces here in the islands that we live in."

The photo was posted on Saturday and showed the man at Halemaumau Crater, at the summit of the Kilauea volcano. Wong-Kalu said the place has great symbolism and meaning to the people of Hawaii, which is why they are livid.

The New York Post identified the offending Instagram user as @notahomebody, who is seen dressed in a hoodie and carrying a backpack. He has been photographed from behind with his trousers down.

The Hawaii National Park said in a statement that they are disappointed by the post.

"Not only does this seem to depict the improper disposal of human waste in a developed area, which is in violation of Title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations, but it also demonstrates a lack of understanding and disregard for the cultural significance of Kilauea," it said in a statement.

According to local legend, Kilauea is home to Pele, Hawaiian goddess of fire and volcanoes.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been reported. In November, a man who had recently moved to Hawaii, posted a video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea.

After huge uproar online, Travis Upright had issued a public apology.