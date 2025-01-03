Passengers Land In France With Easy Access To Three Countries At This Unique Airport

EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg stands out as one of most unique airports globally. It is a marvel as unique as its name, serving three countries-France, Switzerland, and Germany-through a single terminal. Located near the borders of these nations, it operates under a rare binational agreement, with its facilities situated in France but accessible from Switzerland and Germany.

The airport handles over 9 million passengers annually, connecting them to major European destinations and beyond. Known for its efficient operations, EuroAirport also serves as a key hub for cargo logistics, benefiting from its strategic location in central Europe. Its trinational character makes it a symbol of international cooperation and a vital transportation hub for the region.

According to The Metro, located at the meeting point of the borders of France, Switzerland, and Germany, EuroAirport serves three cities-Basel (Switzerland), Mulhouse (France), and Freiburg (Germany)-and is considered the 'gateway to the trinational region.'

Despite being wholly on French territory, the airport is run by both France and Switzerland, with a German-led governing board. There are separate customs posts for the Swiss and French parts of the airport. Additionally, the terminal has a border crossing that lets travellers into both nations. From the airport, passengers can easily travel to neighbouring cities; Basel, Switzerland, being the nearest, only five miles away.

Mulhouse in France is 15.5 miles south, while Freiburg in Germany lies 43 miles to the north.