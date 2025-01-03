Advertisement
Passengers Land In France With Easy Access To Three Countries At This Unique Airport

EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg, located in Saint-Louis, France, is a unique trinational airport serving three nations.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Passengers Land In France With Easy Access To Three Countries At This Unique Airport
EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg connects millions to European destinations annually.

EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg stands out as one of most unique airports globally. It is a marvel as unique as its name, serving three countries-France, Switzerland, and Germany-through a single terminal. Located near the borders of these nations, it operates under a rare binational agreement, with its facilities situated in France but accessible from Switzerland and Germany. 

The airport handles over 9 million passengers annually, connecting them to major European destinations and beyond. Known for its efficient operations, EuroAirport also serves as a key hub for cargo logistics, benefiting from its strategic location in central Europe. Its trinational character makes it a symbol of international cooperation and a vital transportation hub for the region.

According to The Metro, located at the meeting point of the borders of France, Switzerland, and Germany, EuroAirport serves three cities-Basel (Switzerland), Mulhouse (France), and Freiburg (Germany)-and is considered the 'gateway to the trinational region.'

Despite being wholly on French territory, the airport is run by both France and Switzerland, with a German-led governing board. There are separate customs posts for the Swiss and French parts of the airport. Additionally, the terminal has a border crossing that lets travellers into both nations. From the airport, passengers can easily travel to neighbouring cities; Basel, Switzerland, being the nearest, only five miles away.

Mulhouse in France is 15.5 miles south, while Freiburg in Germany lies 43 miles to the north.

Show full article
EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg, Trinational Airport, France
