Pakistan Police Find Missing Teen Girls, Say They Wanted To Go To South Korea To Meets BTS

South Korean group BTS is popular across the world. (Reuters File Photo)

Two teenage girls, who went missing in Pakistan's Karachi last week, were found more than 1,200 kilometres in Lahore, and had planned to travel to South Korea to meet K-pop sensation BTS, according to a report in Dawn. Initial investigation by the police showed the two girls had not been kidnapped, the outlet further said in its report. One of them was 13 and the other one 14. They lived in Korangi city in Karachi and voluntarily travelled to Lahore.

"They intended to go to Korea to meet and join BTS as they were extremely inspired by the band," Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abraiz Ali Abbasi told Dawn.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Zaman Town police station on January 7 under Section 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen) of the Pakistan Penal Code, as per the report.

The FIR was filed by their father Mohammed Junaid, a neighbor of the girls who said he was at home with his 13-year-old daughter when her friend arrived. The man said he went to the roof but when he returned, he couldn't find any of the girls.

He later saw her neighbour looking for his daughter. Junaid then went to the police and filed the FIR, according to Dawn.

CNN also spoke to Mr Abbasi who said that the police found a diary that revealed the plans of the girls to travel to South Korea and meet BTS.

"From the diary we saw mentions of train timetables and that they had been planning to run away with another friend of theirs... who we then interviewed," Mr Abassi said.

"We started tracking them aggressively and found out they were in custody of the police in the city of Lahore where they had traveled by train," the police officer said.