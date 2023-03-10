Oscars Reject Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Request To Speak At The Ceremony: Report

Mr Zelensky has been denied permission to speak at the Oscars for the second year in a row.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has been denied permission to speak at the Oscars for the second year in a row, as per a report in Variety Magazine.

According to the outlet, Mr Zelensky had hoped to participate in the Oscars 2023 broadcast in continuation of earlier cultural appearances, however, the request was turned down. It is to be noted that since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he has been appearing in events like the Grammys, Golden Globe Awards, Cannes Film Festival and Berlin Film Festival via video conference.

The outlet stated that WME power agency Mike Simpson pleaded with the Academy to include the Ukraine President in the show but it was rejected. In 2022, it was reported that Oscars Executive Producer Will Packer was concerned about giving Mr Zelensky airtime because "everyone involved in the conflict is white and previous tragedies involving people of colour did not receive the same level of attention". Instead, there was a moment of silence during the ceremony.

The news follows a recent poll that revealed rapidly declining American support for aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Academy isn't the only organisation that has turned down the request of Mr Zelensky. He was also denied to speak at the Toronto Film Festival in September. According to a spokesperson, as quoted by the magazine, the festival "does not comment on discussions with dignitaries, government officials or international embassies." The festival "stands in solidarity with Ukrainians both at home and abroad and is proud to showcase the depth and creativity of Ukrainian filmmakers at this year's festival."

In January, Volodymyr Zelensky appeared virtually at the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony to say that "there will be no third World War" as the tide is changing in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

"The first World War claimed millions of lives. The second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third World War, it is not a trilogy," he said. "It is now 2023; the war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning. And it is already clear who will win," Mr Zelensky added.

He concluded, "We will make it together with a whole, free world, and I hope that all of you will be with us on the victorious day - the day of our victory. Slava Ukraini."