'Organs Missing': UK Woman Dies During Brazilian Butt-Lift Surgery In Turkey

Leanne described her sister as being full of excitement before the procedure

A mother of two from the UK, Kaydell Brown, 38, tragically died following cosmetic surgery in Turkey. Brown, from Sheffield, paid 5,400 pounds for a "mummy MOT" package, which included a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck, and breast augmentation. Her family shared that she hoped the procedure would transform her life, The Standard reported.

However, Ms Brown never made it out of surgery at Clinic Expert in Istanbul on the morning of March 26, 2024.

In an interview with ITV, her devastated sister Leanne, 40, condemned the clinic, referring to it as a "pop-up butcher shop." She claimed that after being informed of her sister's death, she was handed an envelope of cash and booked on the next flight home.

"It was like, 'Sorry, she's dead, here's your plane ticket,'" Leanne recounted to ITV.

Leanne described her sister as being full of excitement before the procedure. "She was really happy. We were smiling, having a laugh, and she just wanted to get there and get it done," she said.

But just 10 hours after the surgery, Leanne received the devastating news that her sister had died. "They told me that evening that she didn't make it. I couldn't believe it. I was still in a room waiting for her to come back," she told the broadcaster. "I had asked a few times how long she was going to be, and they kept saying, 'She's coming.'"

Leanne also claimed that she was denied permission to see Kaydell's body and was sent back to the airport the following day to return home.

When Kaydell's body was finally returned to the UK, a coroner discovered that it was missing large parts of her brain, lungs, and heart, her sister said, the Metro reported.

“When they returned her body, they kept pieces of her heart and her intestines, and that could show the cause of death, but we might not know because they're not very cooperative,” Leanne remarked.

However, a spokesperson for the clinic denied the allegations and said that there had been no medical malpractice and that Kaydell's death was due to "known complications" associated with the surgery. "An internal investigation found no malpractice, and Kaydell's death was likely caused by fat blocking a blood vessel, a risk that can occur with this type of procedure," the spokesperson explained.

A fundraiser for Kaydell's two sons, aged 16 and 12, has raised nearly 2,500 pounds so far.