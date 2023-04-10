Old Video: Cop In China 'Body Slams' Woman Holding Her Baby To The Ground

The baby started crying after falling on to the pavement.

An old video of a police officer body slamming a woman carrying a child in her arms is gaining traction again on social media. It shows an argument between the woman and the cop, who instead of calming the situation down, shoves her to the ground. The baby falls with the mother and crying after hitting the pavement. According to UK-based Metro, the incident took place in Songjiang district in Shanghai, eastern China in 2017. The clip was captured on a mobile phone by one of the locals and widely shared on social media.

The re-shared clip has been viewed over 4 million times.

Watch the video:

Police Officers Body Slam a woman while she's holding a Baby... pic.twitter.com/ChBhLFEE6x — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) April 9, 2023

As per the Metro report, the dispute started over a parking ticket the officer issued to the woman. Not happy at the move, she confronted the cop and even pushed him in the chest.

This infuriated the police officer who slammed the woman holding a child in her arms.

Metro said the woman was later handcuffed and put in a police car. The mother and the child were later taken to hospital for a check-up. While the woman was left with bruises on her face, the child was unhurt.

Social media users were shocked after seeing the video and criticising the "excessive use of force" from the officer.

"He body slammed that baby, too. Thank god babies are more resilient," commented one user. "Oh my God, the child probably fractured his skull or face from this. What the hell is wrong with this officer!!!????" tweeted another user.

Local Chinese outlets reported that the officer was suspended and the incident thoroughly investigated.