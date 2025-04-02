"North Korea Is Normal If...," Says UK Tour Guide Who Has Visited 30 Times

Zoe Stephens, 31, who has made 30 visits to North Korea since March 2016, and has escorted many people from the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Australia, recently stated that the general public has a misunderstanding of North Korea and that it is a normal place to reside.

In an interaction with SWNS, Ms Stephens shared that travellers visiting North Korea must adhere to strict guidelines, such as maintaining a two-guide-to-one tourist ratio and avoiding photos of artwork that resemble leader Kim Jong Un.

She frequently shares glimpses of daily life in Pyongyang on Instagram and TikTok but acknowledged that many accuse her of promoting propaganda.

Ms Stephens encourages people to explore the country's "amazing" aspects, from scenic hikes to interactions with locals. Originally from Liverpool, the international tour and marketing manager said, "I want to show people the human side of North Korea. Many outsiders believe people there are starving or desperate to escape, but in reality, they are simply living their everyday lives."

She enjoys hiking in rural North Korea and spending time in Pyongyang, where she likes to grab coffee or get her hair done. In March 2025, she returned to North Korea after nearly five years.

"My goal is to ensure everyone's safety while helping them challenge cultural misconceptions," she said.

She outlined three key rules for travellers:

Always show respect when photographing images of the leader.

Do not take pictures of the military or construction sites.

Stick with the group, as solo travel is not allowed-two guides must accompany visitors at all times.

Even during her tours, Zoe strives to help people reconsider their perceptions of North Korean culture. She emphasizes that the country can feel "normal" and is not inherently unsafe if visitors follow the rules.

"There are many misunderstandings between North Koreans and foreigners," she noted. "For example, in Pyongyang, locals don't understand why foreigners prefer walking instead of taking the bus. To them, it's something they've built and provided-so why wouldn't anyone want to use it? But tourists simply want to explore the city on foot and take in the atmosphere."