'No Bulls**t Attitude': Ex-Tesla Employee Shares His Experience Of Working With Elon Musk

Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for the richest person in the world? Imagine getting emails from Elon Musk at any time of day, demanding immediate results and inspiring a deep sense of purpose. Saiman Shetty, a former Tesla employee, experienced this firsthand. He joined Tesla in 2016 and witnessed Mr Musk's relentless pursuit of revolutionizing the electric vehicle industry.

In an Instagram post, Mr Shetty shared his experience working with the world's wealthiest man. He described Musk's demanding leadership style and the surprising ways he made employees feel valued. Mr Musk's passion for sustainability and his visionary leadership were evident, making him not just a boss, but a leader who changed the world.

"I joined Tesla when it was Tesla Motors and there were only a few people. Which meant we got the hands on experience and front seat tickets to how Elon Musk turned his company into what it is today," he shared in his post.

He listed down a few things that one can learn from Elon Musk. Mr Shetty reflected on Mr Musk's leadership style. He highlighted, "His no bullshit attitude- Now before you go on saying this is not right, most of the time and especially when you're the boss, you need to cut through the nonsense and talk openly. It reduces any chances of miscommunication, secrets and disrespect. Elon made sure to address everyone through his emails and went straight to the point. He knew his time and his employees's time was precious and he did not want to waste any of it with unnecessary distractions."

In his second point, he emphasised that Mr Musk's support and appreciation for his employees was unparalleled. "During my time at Tesla, Elon did not make any one employee feel unappreciated. I still remember his mails used to come at odd hours in the night just expressing how thankful he was for the team and how he's proud of each and every one of us. Call him what you want to but the guy cherished his employees and made them feel worthwhile," he wrote.

Mr Shetty also talked about Mr Musk's ambition, "One thing I remember clearly about Elon is his ambition. The guy worked nonstop and always strived for more. It's this passion and ambition for the work they are doing which makes you a visionary. And Elon was definitely a visionary. Even when Tesla was Tesla Motors, Elon constantly had ideas to push his motive of sustainability forward."

He concluded his post by saying, "Love or hate the guy, you have to admit he's doing something right?"

Mr Shetty left Tesla in 2018 and is now the founder of Smart Green Card, yet his time working under Elon Musk made a lasting impact.