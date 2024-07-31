Newlyweds Left Angry As Friends Order Pizza At Wedding After Food Got Over

The bride "was not happy about it (it ruined the aesthetics)," as per the post.

A bride and groom were furious after several of their wedding guests ordered pizza and wings for their reception after the buffet ran out. A guest at the wedding detailed the situation in a lengthy post on Reddit. The user said that while the buffet food "looked really good," they had to wait for numerous other tables, including many of the newlyweds' family members, to be called to serve themselves first.

"When it was time to eat every few tables at a time were going to get called, which is fine, the first few tables that were called were understandably the family of both sides, then the rest were, the problem was that the family members (He's Inlaws) are larger people. Now I don't shame people for how much they eat, but I noticed the helpings of food they had while I was patiently waiting for us to be called, I also noticed that they went for seconds before all the tables were called and no one stopped them. I didn't say anything, though I thought that was rude, I just assumed that there was just alot of food," the person said.

However, when they got to the buffet, the user and his wife were shocked to find that "there was nothing left" to eat. "I asked if there was more coming out and apparently that had already occurred. So we grabbed the little we could and went back to sit down and ate the scraps," he said.

The couple and a few other guests started talking and decided to order food. "We all pitched in and ordered 4 large pizzas and some chicken wings from a local pizza joint close to the venue, so it didn't take long to be delivered," they wrote. The user claimed that this soon "caused some commotion" during the wedding and sent people asking the bridal party whether there "was pizza available."

The bride "was not happy about it (it ruined the aesthetics)," as per the post, adding that the groom, who is their friend, also pulled them aside to speak to them and ask why they didn't just step out to eat and return to the venue instead of ordering the food directly to the reception. "He then asked why we didn't just step out and eat then come back, though annoyed about that, I respectively explained to him that we were all drinking on an empty stomach and that it probably wasn't the best idea to have drunk people walking around looking for food. I don't think he liked that, but went back to his bride who was glaring at us. Like what were we supposed to do, starve?" he wrote.

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions online.

"Funny how they noticed the pizza, but were apparently oblivious as to why it was necessary for it be ordered," said a user.

"For a wedding buffet, ALWAYS order more than what's needed," another person wrote.

Another added, "The older I get the more I see why we have to have stupid signs warning people not to do this or that, why we have to legislate no-brainer laws and why we as a society have to be policed by law enforcement. Ugh!"

"When you cater a wedding, you either cater it by the number of plates (headcount) or otherwise the expectation would be if you do a buffet, the restaurant keeps the food coming until everyone is fed. Pizza and beer for the win!" another person commented.

"Unfortunately wedding buffets are notorious for this. While in theory it's great, either people get greedy or the caterers underestimate the amount of food or both. The only way to control it is to have servers at the buffet controlling the portions. And definitely no second helpings until everyone has been fed," added a user.

The wedding guest updated their post to say that the bride's family decided to host an "after wedding shing ding" to make up for the food disaster, giving them some time to think it over. He posted that "everyone who attended the wedding will be invited," adding that the family had pledged to feed "an army" and that they would even be serving "50 large pizzas from the same joint I ordered from" as a "way of adding some humour to the situation."