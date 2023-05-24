New York City Is The Worst Place To Start Career For Fresh Graduates: Report

New York City is ranked as the worst place to start a career.

Any professional might find New York City to be a lucrative destination to work because of its renowned neighbourhoods, big skyscrapers, endless energy, and many more features, including baseball, pizza, Times Square, and yellow cabs.

But according to a recent survey, New York is the least suitable location in United States for recent graduates to launch their careers.

WalletHub, a personal financial website, in its "2023's Best and Worst Places to Start a Career" report advises young graduates to reconsider moving to New York City.

According to Fox News, the researchers at WalletHub compared the availability of entry-level jobs, housing affordability, and commuter friendliness in cities. New York City, it turns out, is one of the worst places to start a career.

But the news outlet further reported that Barry Drexler, who is a career coach in New York City, disagrees with the findings in the WalletHub study.

He said, "It is very surprising to me that New York is ranked last. I don't agree with it, and I'm speaking from someone whose office is currently in New York."

The New York Post reported that NYC took 182nd place after ranking the lowest on 26 metrics across categories considering professional opportunities and quality of life. Metrics included the number of entry-level jobs available per 100,000 working-age residents, the average monthly starting salary, housing affordability, the average length of the work week, and more.

The study also found that New York has the lowest number of entry-level jobs per 100,000 professionals aged 16 and up-18 times lower than the city with the most availability, Orlando.

Other cities have also fallen in the rankings. Newark, New Jersey, is in 180th position, Gulfport City, Mississippi, is in 181st, and Detroit is in 179th.