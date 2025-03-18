New Air Variant, Slimmer Design: Leaked iPhone 17 Images Spark Buzz On Internet

Excitement is building among Apple enthusiasts as they eagerly await the release of the iPhone 17 later this year. While major updates are typically kept under wraps until the launch, a recent leak has revealed significant changes to the new model's camera design. Leaked photos on X showcase metal "dummy models" of the potential iPhone 17 camera, sparking curiosity and anticipation among fans.

The photos were shared by reputable Apple leaker Sonny Dickson on X, who has a track record of accuracy, having previously leaked details of the upcoming iPhone 16e. "Here's your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts?", the tweet was captioned.

The dummies show all four of the upcoming handsets in the iPhone 17 family – iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and the standard iPhone 17 option.

See the pictures here:

Here's your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71Iba — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 16, 2025

The leaked dummy models showcase diverse camera designs, including a vertical layout with two lenses and rectangular bars with one or three lenses. Notably, the mockups vary in size, with one noticeably thinner model sparking speculation that it could be the rumoured iPhone Air.

This super-slim device is said to measure only 0.2 inches (5.5mm) in width and be incredibly light. Additional rumours suggest that the iPhone Air might feature an Action Button instead of the traditional Ring/Mute slider, Forbes reported. According to veteran Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the rumoured "iPhone 17 Air" or "iPhone 17 Slim" will be a lighter and thinner variant with less powerful hardware, aligning with Apple's "Air" series of MacBooks.

However, Apple enthusiasts should be prepared for a hefty price tag, as reports indicate that this latest model could be one of the most expensive iPhones yet, as per Tech Radar. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 at a highly anticipated event at its Cupertino headquarters in early September.

The leaked iPhone 17 design sparked a flurry of reactions, with many Apple fans and critics taking to social media to share their thoughts on the potential new look.

One user wrote, "If we're being honest, In 2025, Apple made an interesting choice, especially with design. What's the reason they chose a design so similar to Pixel for the Air model?? Is the design just for marketing the idea that the iPhone is all new?"

Another commented, 'Get rid of the stupid camera button, or at least move it to a more convenient area." A third said, "I'm not sure who Apple is making iPhones for anymore."

A fourth added, "I will not be the one buying any of them this time. Apple designs are falling off a cliff like its scam AI." "Hate the camera bump", stated a fifth user.