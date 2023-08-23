'Never Sleep Next To Your Phone When It's Charging': Apple Warns Users

Sleeping alongside a device plugged into a charging cable could lead to fire.

Numerous studies have already highlighted the potential risks and drawbacks associated with sleeping in close proximity to your phone, underscoring the potential negative impacts on users health and overall well-being.

Apple, the manufacturer of iPhones, has recently issued a clear and direct cautionary message for individuals who have a habit of falling asleep while holding their smartphones, particularly when the device is connected to a charger. This warning has been included in Apple's online user guide.

In this guidance, the technology company advises that iPhones should exclusively be charged in environments that are well-ventilated and on flat surfaces like tables, explicitly discouraging charging on soft surfaces such as blankets, pillows, or your body.

As outlined in the advisory, iPhones generate heat during the charging process. When this heat is unable to be released easily due to confined spaces, it carries the risk of causing burns or, in more severe cases, igniting fires. Consequently, placing a charging phone beneath your pillow is considered one of the most unsafe practices that smartphone users can engage in.

The primary message directly conveyed by the technology company is as follows: "Don't sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it's connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging. Take special care if you have a physical condition that affects your ability to detect heat against the body."

Apple also advised against using damaged cables or chargers or charging when moisture is present.