Netflix Releases First Trailer Of 'That '90s Show' Featuring Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

'That '90s Show' is set to release on January 19.

Netflix on Friday released the first trailer of 'That '90s Show', which is a follow-up to the hit American sitcom 'That '70s Show'. The sequel series is set to release on January 19 and it features the return of not just Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as beloved grandparents Kitty and Red but also the original gang - Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama - as special guests.

"It's 1995 and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide)," the synopsis excerpt read.

Watch the trailer below:

'That '90s Show' also stars Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. It is created by 'That '70s Show' alum Gregg Mettler, co-creator Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. The series will take place during the year 1997 and follow Eric and Donna's daughter Leia Foreman.

According to the synopsis, "With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."

Meanwhile, 'That '70s Show' ran from 1998 to 2006. It revolves around the lives of six teenage friends - Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama as Eric, Jackie, Kelso, Donna, and Fez, respectively.