'Need 4,000 Calories A Day': Mark Zuckerberg Shares Crazy McDonald's Order

Mark Zuckerberg responded to McDonald's post on Threads.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg revealed that he needs "4,000 calories" a day to compensate his all-day activity while sharing a long list of his favourite McDonald's items in a post on Threads. The Meta co-founder was responding to a Threads post of McDonald's in which the fast food chain asked, "y'all want anything from mconald's?" Mr Zuckerberg, 39, who does Jiu-Jitsu, wrote back: "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?"

Mr Zuckerberg's post received hundreds of responses, including from UFC Fighter Mike Davis who called out his training. "You're in camp! No Mcdonalds," he wrote on Threads, the new platform he launched to rival X (the company formerly known as Twitter).

The Meta CEO told Mr Davis in response: "Not cutting weight so I need 4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it's so delicious..."

Mr Zuckerberg regularly posts his training videos on various social media platforms. Last month, he revealed that he has been awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach. The 39-year-old billionaire also congratulated his coach Dave Camarillo on receiving his 5th-degree black belt.

Before this, Mr Zuckerberg showed off his ripped physique amid reports of a cage fight challenge to Twitter boss Elon Musk.

It was Mr Musk who first challenged Mr Zuckerberg to a "cage match". The Meta chief accepted the challenge by responding "Send Me Location". Despite the buzz, there is no confirmation that the fight will actually take place.