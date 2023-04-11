National Pet Day 2023: History And Significance Of This Day

The day provides an opportunity to contribute towards the safety of pets

National Pet Day is observed to celebrate the unique bond between you and your pet. The day is celebrated on April 11 across the world. It is a day to celebrate the joy that pets bring into our lives and to raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare.

It is true that pets give us unconditional love and care. They become family members, National Pet Day is a unique opportunity to dedicate a day to your pet.

National Pet Day History

The day was first launched in 2006 by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare campaigner. Paige has also created other pet-related holidays such as National Dog Day and National Cat Day. The purpose of this day is to bring attention to the plight of animals who are stuck in shelters across the globe.

Significance of National Pet Day

The day provides an opportunity to contribute towards the safety of pets. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about saving animals from living in bad conditions. While it was initially only observed in the US, it has started to gain popularity in other countries. It has now become a global movement.

As many countries/people in the world celebrate National Pet Day today, we must not forget those animals that do not have a home and are struggling every day to survive.



