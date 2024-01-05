National Birds Day 2024: History, Theme, and Significance

National Birds Day reminds us to do more to protect these creatures.

Today is National Bird Day, an important day to remind us about how vital birds are in our environment. It tells us that birds are not meant to be kept just for decoration; they are beautiful creatures meant to live freely. This day makes us think about birds that are kept in cages for money or entertainment.

It's a day to appreciate the incredible diversity and ecological importance of birds in India and to raise awareness about the threats they face.

The Indian peacock, with its majestic plumage and captivating dance, is the national bird of India.

The goal is to make people more aware of how crucial bird species are to ecosystems. It promotes the conservation of bird species by safeguarding their habitats, preventing trafficking, and backing programs that ensure the well-being of birds.

Union Minister for Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav today shared a tweet with the message, "Save Wetlands, Save Birds."

"Where habitat, shelter, and a diverse menu await our avian companions, this #NationalBirdDay, join the movement to preserve the wetland ecosystems, ensuring a thriving future for our birds. Save Wetlands, Save Birds," he wrote in the tweet.

Save Wetlands, Save Birds. pic.twitter.com/J7t3YhgAqS — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) January 5, 2024

Birds play a vital role in the Indian ecosystem; they help control insect populations, pollinate plants, and disperse seeds. They also bring joy and beauty to our lives with their songs and colors.

However, many bird species in India are threatened by habitat loss, pollution, and hunting. National Bird Day is a reminder that we need to do more to protect these valuable creatures.