NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope Captures Extraordinary Image of Milky Way's Heart

Spitzer captures the bustling center of our galaxy.

The core of our galaxy, the Milky Way, is indeed a very dense place; the stars are crammed close together like subway commuters. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared an image captured by the Spitzer Space Telescope that shows the heart of the Milky Way galaxy.

The telescope captured the image using two different spectrums of light: infrared and X-ray.

Sharing the images on Instagram, the space agency wrote that "the telescopes peered through the dust and debris that obscure the core of our galaxy, which is visible as the bright white region to the right and just below the centre of the image."

Describing the images the space agency wrote that "Swirling colours of red, orange, yellow, gold, pink, and blue dominate this image. At the middle-bottom-right of the photo, the core of our galaxy shines bright. Interstellar dust and radiation combine to create a brilliant tapestry, backed by the blackness of space."

According to NASA's post, Spitzer also viewed our galaxy in infrared for a more detailed view and showed the turbulent core of the galaxy, which consists of hundreds of thousands of stars and stellar nurseries - areas that create the next generation of stars. Spitzer's view is seen in red and orange.