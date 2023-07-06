Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's Tweet On Yoga Will Make You Smile

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is known for his hilarious social media posts.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is well recognised for his hilarious social media posts, is adept at retaining his audience's attention.

His posts attract a lot of social media attention, whether he's sharing videos that highlight the state's natural beauty or updating his followers with helpful life advice.

Today, he published yet another intriguing social media post in which he shared a set of images showing himself attending a yoga class.

He captioned the post, "From Samosa to Savasana! This isn't just yoga; it's 'Yoga Ki Hera Pheri, Having My Anulom Vilom Moment."

More than 2,000,000 people have seen the Twitter post so far, and they are, as always, raving fans of it.

There is a huge list of interesting tweets from the politician, who is known for his immense sense of humour on social media.

Even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along's social media activities in one of his speeches.