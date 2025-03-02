Mysterious Tunnels Sketched By Leonardo da Vinci Discovered After Centuries

A mysterious network of tunnels, hidden underneath a medieval castle, sketched by Leonardo da Vinci has been finally uncovered by scientists. The discovery was made after a series of surveys that were conducted to digitise 15th-century Sforza Castle's underground structures using ground-penetrating radar and laser scanning.

The surveys were conducted between 2021 and 2023 with researchers previously speculating about the underneath structures, only based on Da Vinci's sketch from around 1495.

"Our findings serve as yet another reminder of how deeply embedded history is within our cities," Francesca Biolo, an architectural historian at the Polytechnic University of Milan, told CNN.

"Only through awareness of this fact, combined with a thorough understanding of history and architecture, can we truly appreciate the importance of preserving and enhancing our cultural and architectural heritage."

Notably, construction on Sforza Castle began in the mid-1300s. Around 1495, the lord of Milan hired Da Vinci to decorate the castle's interior walls and ceilings. It was during this time that he sketched defensive fortifications that bear a striking resemblance to Sforza Castle, including multiple passageways that had been lost to time, until now.

"Leonardo da Vinci was highly knowledgeable about military structures and defensive systems of his time," Ms Biolo said.

Da Vinci's sketch

In Da Vinci's sketch, the main body of the castle is clearly recognisable, along with multiple passageways.

"That said, it is not possible to determine the exact extent of Leonardo's involvement in the structures of the Milanese fortress," she added.

Situated in the heart of modern-day Milan, the structure was expanded, modified and partly demolished over hundreds of years. Fast forward to today and only about one-sixth of the original castle remains.

Apart from tunnels beneath the Sforza Castle, the researchers also uncovered other structures, made of brick with a barrel vault, or curved ceiling. One of the tunnels led to the Basilica of Santa Maria delle Grazie, the resting place of the wife of Duke Ludovico Sforza, better known as Ludovico il Moro, the duke of Milan from 1494 to 1498.

As per researchers, there is a possibility that more underground passages can be discovered in the future as more research is conducted into the history of the castle.