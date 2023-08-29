Music Legend Elton John Briefly Hospitalised After Fall At His Villa in France

Sir Elton John has been spending the summer in France along with his husband and their two sons

Music legend Sir Elton John was briefly hospitalised after falling over in his villa in Nice, France, BBC reported. The singer, 76, was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco where he was treated for minor injuries.

''We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health, '' the singer's representative toldPage Six.

A spokesperson for the British singer also confirmed that the mishap occurred following a slip at his residence.

Notably, Sir Elton John has been spending the summer in the European country along with his husband David Furnish, and their two sons Zachary and Elijah. The break comes after the singer completed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.

His tour began in September 2018 then paused for nearly two years in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a hip injury he sustained in 2021.

The performances marked Sir Elton's retirement from live touring, but he may give occasional performances in the future.

''I've had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. Fifty-two years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I to play music? Tonight has been magical. I'm trying to process it, and I don't think it will sink in for a while yet that I'm finally finished touring. I can't tell you how much I'm going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever, '' the singer told his final audience in Stockholm.

The British singer with songs like 'Tiny Dancer', 'Your Song' and 'I'm Still Standing' has scored a hit single in every decade since the 1970s and amassed worldwide record sales of 300 million.