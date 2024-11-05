Miss Universe Finalist Kanika Batra-Matheson Says She's A Sociopath: 'Had To Teach Myself To Blink'

Sociopath is an informal term for someone who has an antisocial personality disorder.

Kanika Batra-Matheson, a model and a former Miss Universe finalist, recently revealed that she is a sociopathic personality type and shared key signs on how to spot others like her. According to Psychology Today, sociopath is an outdated, informal term for someone who has antisocial personality disorder (APSD). People with this personality type are said to lack conscience which helps them victimise others through regular exploitation, manipulation and lying for their own benefit. They usually do not feel remorse for bad things they do, and they might often take advantage of others for their own personal gain.

Now, in a TikTok video, Ms Batra-Matheson, who often shares tips on how to identify a sociopath, claimed that sociopaths are skilled liars and slick talkers who often deploy "mirroring" as a tactic to manipulate someone. According to her, one key sign is their unsettling gaze, as she mentions that sociopaths have "dead eyes" and blink less than most people.

"I had to teach myself to blink more frequently so I wouldn't freak people out," Ms Batra-Matheson said in the TikTok video, per the New York Post. She then pointed out that sociopaths might reveal their true nature through specific behaviours like they would mirror your interests.

"The way I do this is by saying something absolutely ridiculous and seeing if they'll mirror me. I tell them that I spend my free time knitting. Somehow they knit as well, or their uncle does," she explained.

Ms Batra-Matheson also suggested putting sociopaths in situations that bring out different emotions, which can help reveal true personality or intentions. She suggested provoking the suspected sociopath with a "range of emotions". "The mask of sanity and kindness slips very fast at this point," she warned.

According to the Post, the model had previously explained that her sociopathic personality spawned from her "traumatic" childhood. She hopes that sharing her experience will challenge others to be more aware of bad actors in their lives - and to understand why they are unable to authentically connect with others.

Billy Eddy, a licensed clinical worker in California, explained that "sociopaths have one of the most hidden personality disorders (antisocial personality disorder), and one of the most dangerous."

"They slip under our radar because they put so much energy into deceiving us. But most people don't know what to watch out for and are shocked at how they can be manipulated. Anyone can be a target," he wrote in Psychology Today.

According to Mr Eddy, those who suspect a sociopath in their midst should be on alert for signs such as tall tales, inconsistent behaviour and your own emotions. "Trust your feelings more than their words," he said.