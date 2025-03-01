Millwall Fans Shout 'Let Him Die' As Crystal Palace's Mateta Suffers Injury From Horror Tackle

Millwall fans started singing a chant of 'let him die' after Crystal Palace forward, Jean-Philipe Mateta was stretchered off with a head injury during the FA Cup fifth-round match at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Mar 1), according to a report in The Telegraph. The incident transpired just six minutes into the match which left the home crowd shell-shocked but some of the 2,800 visiting Milwall supporters could be clearly heard on television, shouting the sickening chant.

"Millwall fans are not endearing themselves to anyone with their chanting about Mateta. The football club could be revisited about that," said BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce.

Palace started the match brightly as Will Hughes put Mateta goalbound with a clever through-ball. While the French striker sparred with the Millwall defender, goalkeeper Liam Roberts came off the line, outside his box and kicked him in the head before falling over him.

Surprisingly, referee Michael Oliver did not deem the challenge reckless and decided against giving a free kick. However, following a VAR review, Roberts' follow-through was correctly judged to be dangerous and he was promptly sent off.

'Most reckless challenge'

Speaking during the half-time break, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said it was the "most reckless challenge" he had ever witnessed.

"They're professionals, and they have to treat each other like professionals and have a duty of care for your fellow professionals," said Mr Parish, who felt the horror tackle was similar to the one inflicted by West Germany goalkeeper Harald Schumacher on France's Patrick Battiston in the 1982 World Cup.

"In all the time I've watched football, someone mentioned there was one like it in the World Cup in 1982. Why the referee needed to go to the screen, I have no idea," he said.

"He's a human being, forget he's a football player - it is not a normal challenge. We want to progress [in the FA Cup], but it is difficult for me to look past that challenge."

Social media reacts

As the clip of the incident went viral, football fans condemned the Millwall goalkeeper and demanded strict action against him.

"Oh my word one of the worst challenge I've ever seen on Jean-Philippe Mateta," said one user while another added: "That's one of the worst tackles I've seen in football if not the worst, that GK should be banned for games."

A third commented: "Surely this challenge on Mateta warrants a prison sentence? The worst challenge I've ever seen."

Mateta's injury could impede Crystal Palace's season as the French striker has found the back of the net four times in his last four Premier League outings, taking the season tally to 12 goals.