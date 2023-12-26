'Meri Behen Ne Mujhe Bohot Maara': Virat Kohli Recalls Why His Sister 'Thrashed' Him

This amusing revelation has caused quite a stir on the internet

Cricket sensation Virat Kohli, renowned for his intense passion on the cricket field and affable demeanour off it, recently recounted a humorous childhood tale. In this delightful anecdote, the former Indian captain unveils a rarely-seen aspect of himself, a mischievous younger brother receiving a lesson from his elder sister.

In a candid revelation, the cricketer shared a memory from his past, reminiscing about how he used to casually refer to his sister, Bhawna, using the informal term "tu," generally reserved for equals or younger individuals. However, this seemingly harmless habit took an unexpected turn when his sister, fed up with his casual address, gave him a thorough thrashing. The incident left such an impact that he never used the term again in his life. This amusing revelation has caused quite a stir on the internet, with people finding humour in the unexpected consequences of Kohli's mischievous behaviour.



"Meri behen ne mujhe bohot maara, bohot maara, bohot maara hai. Main na tu karke baat karta tha, aisehi merko aadat thi, merko tu karke baat karne ki. Pata nahi, ek din didi ko pata nahi kya gussa chadh gaya, tab aisa maara mujhe, Ta nikalna hi bandh ho gaya muhn se, 'aap' nikalta tha, 'aap kaise ho, aap kya kar rahe ho'. (My sister has beaten me a lot. I used to address her casually by saying 'tu,' it was a habit of mine, informally talking to her. I don't know what happened to my sister one day, she got angry and she hit me. After that, I stopped saying 'tu' and started saying 'aap')," he said.

See the video here:

That was not the only revelation he made, he shared another hilarious incident and said, "Main na, shaadi wagerah mein jaata tha dekhta tha log note uda uda ke nachte hain, bada maza araha hai logon ko. Toh koi ghar pe aya hua tha, toh Rs 50 diye, ye ye samaan leke aaja, pata nahi kya keeda chadha merko itni excitement ho gayi 50 Rs dekh ke, maine uske chote chote tukde kiye, ghar se niche jaake, seedhiyion se niche jaake, who maine jaake uda diye, bade saare tukde ude, main uske niche nachke agaya, main samaan hi nahi liya. (I used to go to weddings and see people throwing money in the air. Once, someone had come to our house and mom gave me Rs 50, to bring some stuff. I don't know what happened, I got so excited seeing Rs 50. I tore it into small pieces, went downstairs and threw those pieces. I started dancing under it and returned home)."

The video, combining Kohli's open storytelling and Bhawna's playful response, struck a chord with fans worldwide. Surpassing 3 million views on Instagram in no time, it left the online community thoroughly amused and entertained.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Everyone thinks he is a gangster until real gangster arrive."

Another user commented, "Didi is real gangster."

"Didi ne ek baar maara aur ye 15 years se woh gussa bowlers pe nikal raha hai. (Sister hit me once and that anger is coming out on bowlers for 15 years)," the third user wrote.