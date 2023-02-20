Megan Fox Returns To Instagram Amid Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumours

Last week, the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram

Actress Megan Fox returned to Instagram on Sunday to shut down cheating rumours around Machine Gun Kelly. The 36-year-old actress shared a post on Instagram stating that there was no cheating involved after scrubbing her social media account clean of all of her pictures.

"There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind," Fox wrote in her post. "That includes, but is not limited to... actual humans, DMS, AI bots or succubus demons."

The actress addressed the speculations that have been swirling around their relationship for almost a week now.

She added, "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

Check out the post here:

The actress sparked the breakup and cheating rumour after she posted Beyonce lyrics "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath" before deleting her Instagram account.

She also posted a stunning bathroom selfie which many considered to be a revenge post.

The actress came in defence of Machine Gun Kelly's backup guitarist Sophie Lloyd, who's come under fire as the suspected other woman -- and getting dragged relentlessly, despite her denying it too, TMZ reported.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in 2020. Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, and they share three children together.