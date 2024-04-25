Meet Kanpur's Google Golden Baba, The Man Covered In 4 Kg Gold Every Day

Manoj Sengar, also known as Google Golden Baba',a resident of Kakadeo, Kanpur.

When we think of a man wearing gold, it brings to our minds the images of none other than late music maestro Bappi Lahiri. Always seen wearing long and heavy chains, necklaces and rings, Mr Lahiri surely knew how to style gold. However, now a Kanpur man, practically a walking gold store, is stealing the show.

Meet Manoj Sengar, also known as ‘Google Golden Baba', a resident of Kakadeo, Kanpur, who wears around four kg of gold every day. Mr Sengar says it's God's wish for him to wear so much gold, adding he never weighs how much he is wearing.

Earlier, the Baba revealed that he identified as a Kshatriya and that he was inspired by the ancient tradition of Kshatriyas covering themselves with gold. True to his heritage, he proudly wears around four kg of gold, including various ornaments such as a 261-gram conch shell garland, a 101-gram mask, a Shiva Kavach, an idol of Durga Ji, and even a gold laddu Gopal, every day.

With his extravagant golden attire and unique style, Google Golden Baba is a popular figure in Kanpur. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Sengar made headlines when he got a gold-plated mask for himself. The mask was priced at ₹5 lakh.

Recently, the Golden Baba took a vow about his silver shoes. Weighing 4.5 kg, these shoes once formed a crucial part of his attire. However, Baba has decided not to wear them until Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assumes the Prime Minister's chair, reports the Hindu.