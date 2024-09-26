Maye Musk Reacts To Son Elon's Viral Pic With Giorgia Meloni: 'Went Back To Hotel...'

At the event, he presented her with the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award.

Maye Musk, mother of billionaire Elon Musk, addressed rumours surrounding a viral photo of her son with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on X (formerly Twitter). The image at a New York awards ceremony shows the two smiling together, fueling speculation and jokes about a potential romance. Her response came after Science journalist Dr Simon Goddek shared a photo of the Italian PM and Tesla CEO with his caption, "We all know what happened next." Maye Musk responded with humour, reposting the photo and quipping, "I went back to the hotel with Elon" accompanied by a monocle emoji.

See the tweet here:

I went back to the hotel with Elon. 🧐 https://t.co/5x6z62jPRL — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) September 26, 2024

Elon Musk also responded to his mother's humorous post with a simple: "True."

Notably, the billionaire met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at an award ceremony in New York. He presented her with the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award, saying it was an honour to give the award to "someone who is even more beautiful on the inside than she is on the outside".

"Giorgia Meloni is someone I admire, who has done an incredible job as the Prime Minister of Italy. She's also authentic, honest, truthful - and that can't always be said about politicians," Musk said.

After a photo of the two engaging in a lighthearted conversation sparked widespread speculation, Musk took to X to set the record straight. When asked, "Do you think they'll date?" about the viral photo, Musk replied, "We are not dating." His four-word response unequivocally quashed the rumours, confirming their encounter was merely a cordial exchange.

Another X user shared their picture to which Musk replied as well, saying, “I was there with my Mom. There is no romantic relationship whatsoever with PM Meloni.”

Their meeting at the award ceremony was not their first as Musk spoke at Ms Meloni's party's festival in December, urging Italians to have more children and warning against unchecked migration.