Matthew Perry Only Had $1.5 Million In Personal Bank Account Before Death

Mr Perry was candid about his struggles with addiction

Matthew Perry's bank account balance at the time of his death has been revealed to be $1,596,914.47, according to People magazine. This information comes from an inventory and appraisal document filed by Lisa Ferguson, one of the trustees of Perry's estate.

The late actor, whose net worth was estimated at $120 million at the time of his death, allocated the remainder of his assets to a $1 million trust he established in 2009. He named this trust the Alvy Singer Living Trust, after the character from Woody Allen's "Annie Hall." According to Page Six, Ferguson and Robin Ruzan were appointed as co-executors of the estate in March.

The beneficiaries of Mr Perry's will, listed in the trust, include his father, John Perry, his mother, Suzanne Morrison, his half-sibling, Caitlin Morrison, and his ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn. Perry was never married and had no children.

The "17 Again" actor was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28. Earlier that day, he had been playing pickleball at the Riviera Country Club. According to TMZ, he wasn't in the hot tub for long before he was discovered. Initial reports suggested drowning, but a toxicology report later confirmed his death resulted from the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects listed as contributing factors. His death was ruled accidental.

However, authorities launched an investigation into Perry's death earlier this year. A recent report claimed that police believe "multiple people" should face charges in connection to his passing.

Perry was candid about his struggles with addiction. In his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," he shared that he had attended 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, been to rehab 15 times, and undergone detox 65 times. He also disclosed that he spent nearly $9 million on his journey to sobriety.

During a promotional interview for his book, Perry recounted a near-death experience in 2018 due to a gastrointestinal perforation. "The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live," Perry stated. "I was put on an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that." He achieved sobriety in May 2021.

Perry was laid to rest in November at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills. His five former "Friends" co-stars- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc-attended the funeral, along with his parents, sisters, stepfather Keith Morrison, and other friends and family.