Matthew Perry Glued His Hands To Knees To Stop Taking Drugs, Reveals Ex-Girlfriend

Matthew Perry, known for his iconic character Chandler Bing in the superhit sitcom Friends, died at the age of 54 on October 28. The actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub. The first responders found Mr Perry unconscious and were unable to revive him. The investigation into his death revealed an accidental ketamine overdose. He had struggled for decades with addiction to drugs, including ketamine, and related serious health issues, but had reportedly been clean for 19 months before his passing. Now, his ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards has claimed that the actor once glued his hands to his knees in a desperate attempt to not consume more drugs, as per a report in New York Post.

Ms Edwards stated that she dated the actor in 2006 and worked as his assistant five years later. "I was at Matthew's place in the Hollywood Hills. He was in a bad way. He had been getting high all night on a plethora of drugs, most likely crack cocaine and other substances," she told the UK Sun.

"I found Matthew on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs - it was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him," she added. The 47-year-old recalled that the entire process was "pretty horrific." "We were literally ripping the hair from his legs, and he had red, raw patches left behind," she told the outlet.

Ms Edwards said that Mr Perry would always think about drugs. "Even when he was clean and going through rehab, he was still thinking about taking drugs. He would say, 'Let's go get some cocaine. What do you think about that? Ha, I'm just joking'. But I would say, 'Let's go get some lunch instead'," she stated.

According to Page Six, she alleged that when she was pregnant in 2020, Mr Perry asked her to get "cocaine, heroin, and crack" for him. "I was like five months pregnant going down and getting stuff for him. He (would say), 'No one's going to pull over a pregnant girl. Don't worry,'" she recalled.