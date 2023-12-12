'He Was Happy': Jennifer Aniston On Last Conversation With Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston said that she was texting with Matthew Perry the day he died.

Matthew Perry, known for his iconic character Chandler Bing in the superhit sitcom Friends, died at the age of 54 on October 28. The actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub. The first responders found Mr Perry unconscious and were unable to revive him. The actor's funeral was held on November 3 and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were present for the same. Now, Jennifer Aniston reflected on the actor's last days in an interview with Variety. She stated that Mr Perry was "happy" and "healthy". She stated that he "wasn't struggling" before his death.

The 54-year-old actor stated that he would want the world to remember him the way he wanted to be remembered. "As he said he'd love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy - that's all I know," she said, with tears rolling down.

"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy. I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard." the 'Murder Mystery' actor said.

Ms Aniston also spoke about the tributes and outpouring of love Mr Perry received after his death from his fans and Hollywood celebrities. She said, "It's so beautiful. I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was."

She also spoke about how the character of Chandler Bing brought joy to everyone. "I also have to say I think Matthew Perry's dialect, his way of speaking, created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy," she remarked.

Meanwhile, last month, Ms Aniston paid a heartfelt tribute to her Friends co-star. She shared some throwback pictures and a snippet from one of their scenes together in the series Friends, alongside a moving note. In her long and emotional post, Jennifer talked about the bond the two co-stars shared and how the actor "loved to make people laugh." She also shared a screenshot of one of the texts she received from her friend "Matty", days before his death.

Jennifer Aniston in her post wrote, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."

She signed off the post with a famous phrase by Mathew Perry. It read, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying "could you BE any crazier?" Rest little brother. You always made my day."

