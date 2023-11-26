'Proper Dosa': Masterchef Australia Gary Mehigan Visits This Iconic Bengaluru Cafe

Mr Mehigan is not missing a chance to explore the local delicacies.

The Australian chef-most recognisable as one of the three original judges of Masterchef Australia is in Bengaluru to attend an extravagant pop-up dinner scheduled for Saturday at Taj MG Road. Mr Mehigan is in the city with other Masterchef Australia judges Matt Preston and George Calombaris. The chef also visited the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe and tried out their South-Indian delicacies.

Mr Mehigan is not missing a chance to explore the local delicacies. Mr Mehigan posted an Instagram reel on Friday which featured the delicious ragi dosa, ghee podi idli, kesari baath. He also had a filter coffee.

Gary walked us through his indulgences and even gave a shout-out to the eateries. "Well that was a 'proper' dosa. Love this place @therameshwaramcafe. We ate ragi dosa, ghee roast dosa, medu vada, ghee idli podi, kesari baath and some seriously great filter coffee! I'll be back," he wrote in the caption of the post.

The masterchef also posted a story that featured him riding in an autorickshaw.

See the post here:

Mr Mehigan's post soon went viral. A user commented, "The gary mehigan was in bangalore and i missed seeing him roaming on the roads!!! The pain!"

Another user wrote, "he is more Indian than I am."

The third user wrote, "Woohoo you're in Bengaluru!!! I hope you enjoy the best parts of Jayanagar, Basavanagudi and hope you get to witness the famous groundnut fair on December 1st week!"

The fifth user wrote, "Omg you were at Rameshwaram!"

