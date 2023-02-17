Marina Yankina: 5 Points On Vladimir Putin's Ally

She was a key figure in the funding of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. The New York Post reported that the 58-year-old was said to have been struggling with health problems.

Marina Yankina headed the financial support department of the Russian Ministry of Defence for the Eastern Military District before moving to head the Western Military District, which is closely involved in the Ukraine war.

Before joining the Western Military District, one of the five geographical battalions which comprise Russia's army, Ms Yankina served in the Federal Tax Service.

She rose to the position of chief of finance within five years after starting as an entry-level staff member, investigative outlet Meduza said, citing local reports.