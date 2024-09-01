Man Quitting Job After 5 Years Seeks Comfort On Reddit After Learning He Won't Receive Farewell Gift

The post, which received over 946 upvotes, has caught people's attention

A man turned to Reddit seeking advice and comfort after sharing a post about quitting his job of five years. He expressed disappointment after learning that he won't be getting any farewell gifts from his workplace, leaving him feeling disheartened.

"I recently quit my job after 5 years and am feeling pretty crummy right now. I was never the loudest or most popular guy in the office, more of the quiet, reserved, introverted type but always friendly and helpful. I wasn't exactly Mr. Popular," he wrote. He also mentioned that while everyone who resigns from his office typically receives a farewell gift, he "found out" that he won't be getting one.

"It's so embarrassing. I feel miserable, even though I always thought these little things didn't matter to me. I'd like to go to the meeting to at least say goodbye to people from the other teams, but the thought of everyone seeing that I'm not getting anything is awful. I'm afraid I might cry from shame. What should I do? Just stay home and send a goodbye email?" he added.

See the viral post here:

The post, which received over 946 upvotes, has caught people's attention and prompted a variety of responses from Reddit users.

A user commented, " I know you feel rejected and you gave so much yet got nothing in return but you'll be better off."

Another user commented, "Are you sure you are not getting you a gift? It seems strange to me that your colleague would mention this to you. Maybe she just wants to keep up the surprise? In any case: you do deserve a gift after 5 years. Go to the meeting. If they truly did not get you a farewell present, shame on them, not on you. Emotions make us human; don't be afraid to show them. Also: emotions change. In a few months' time, you might no longer think about this situation and those people at all. Don't give them too much power over you right now. I hope you will leave feeling appreciated. Good luck!"

"Hey bud, I think you really need to separate work life from personal life. You don't need to say anything. That was a place of employment for income not for friendships," the third user commented.

"Don't worry about getting a gift. You do you and move forward. In a couple of months, you won't even think about it," the fourth user wrote.

"The strongest sign you should leave is the lack of acknowledgement when you do," the fifth user wrote.

