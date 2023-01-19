Man Finds $5,000 Along With His McDonald's Order, Here's What He Did Next

The man posted a TiKTok video describing his experience.

A man in the United States literally received a 'happy meal' at a McDonald's outlet after he got $5,000 (Rs 4.06 lakh) cash with his drive-thru order. According to Entrepreneur, the man named Josiah Vargas posted about the incident on his TikTok handle where his video amassed more than 1.3 million views. Mr Vargas said he was handed his sausage McMuffin along with a bag of store's cash deposits, the outlet further said. The user posted the video from inside his car where he described what he received.

"I went to McDonald's and they handed me my sausage McMuffin... and this bag. Well, what's in this bag? It's a f****** deposit. Why? Just a couple thousand dollars here. Like, what is this? Why would they even do this? What the f***?" he said, according to Entrepreneur.

He showed on camera the wads of cash he took out from several Ziplock bags. The currency was sorted in stacks of $1 and $20. Mr Vargas realised that it totalled $5,000.

"Now I have to return this because I'm a good person, I guess. Do you know how bad I want this money?" the man further said in the TikTok video, as per the outlet.

He then walked into the restaurant and handed over the packet of cash on the counter. The crew was relieved that they got their cash back, with a number of them saying "Oh my god", according to New York Post.

One staff member said she wanted to give Mr Vargas a hug and take a picture of him.

When he returned to his car, the TikTok user said, "They were just all hugging me and thanking me and crying, and I get free McDonald's for a month, I guess." He also claimed they gave him a $200 reward.

But in a follow-up video, Mr Vargas said he went back to the same McDonald's outlet but the staff had no idea who he was. "They put my name down and my number, and I had to pay for my two McChickens and a Sprite, which is fine. I'm not too worried about it," he claimed, as per the Post report.