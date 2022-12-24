Man Applies For Leave To 'Binge-Watch Web Series', Internet In Splits

Journalists leave application goes viral.

A healthy work-life balance requires that employees set aside time for personal rejuvenation and other activities. On social media, a request for a leave of absence to binge watch a series for personal rejuvenation has gone viral.

An employee named Abhishek Kumar sent a formal email to his bosses asking for leave to watch his favourite webseries. Not only this, he also shared the screen shot of the mail on Twitter with a caption that read, "Normalise leave. It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you."

In the mail, he clearly wrote to his bosses that "this is a formal application for a day's leave on December 23rd to just sit at home and watch Pitchers-Season 2.The reason for this much-needed leave is that I can't binge-watch one of my favourite web series on weekdays all night long without disrupting my sleep cycle and can't wait until the weekend to watch it. Will continue research and monitoring work as usual from 24th December."

Due to the Tweet's intriguing content, it has received a lot of attention. Over 270000 people have seen it, and over 3000 have liked it.

In the tweet's comment box, a number of social media users are sharing their own stories.

"I am not sure with whom u work with but of my 19 years of experience. I simply announced my leave and never asked for their approval. Yes, there were days when the manager told us to be ready to return in case of an emergency. However, managers frequently went above and beyond to approve 15-day leaves," wrote one user.

"Why mention the reason? Leave is your right. The manager shouldn't even ask the reason behind the leave," commented another user.