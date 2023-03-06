Malala Yousafzai's Savage Reply When Asked To Choose Between Beyonce And Taylor Swift

"I have the Nobel Peace Prize and I demand both," Ms Yousafzai said.

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai joked in a recent interview that she deserves free concert tickets of both Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

During Saturday's episode of NPR's 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me', host Josh Gondelman asked Ms Yousafzai to imagine that her Nobel Prize had come with free concert tickets, but she would have to choose between Taylor Swift and Beyonce. To this, the 25-year-old activist managed to give an answer which left both parties happy.

"So when I was little, I used to, like, sing the "Love Story" song together with my friends. So that was like one of the first two songs we started singing back in Pakistan," Ms Yousafzai said, adding, "And Beyonce, I mean, she's a legend, so I would want both tickets. I have the Nobel Peace Prize and I demand both."

Moreover, when a Twitter account tweeted about her answer, the 25-year-old reacted by saying, "I would never want any bad blood between us".

I would never want any bad blood between us https://t.co/R5tuhtIFDX — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 4, 2023

Internet users were quick to flood the comment section with all kinds of reactions. "Honestly, you are an icon in every single way. And such inspiration for girls, truly!" wrote one user. "Girl you DEFINITELY deserve tickets to both! I have no doubt both of these incredible women will have their teams reaching out to you soon," said another.

A third commented, "such a great answer!" A fourth added, "You are a legend and you definitely should be gifted VIP for both."

Ms Yousafzai's tweet accumulated more than 10 million views and over 188,000 likes.

Meanwhile, in the interview, Ms Yousafzai revealed where she was when she found out she won the Nobel Peace Prize. "Actually, I was still in school at the time. I was in my chemistry class that day and the school's deputy head teacher called me outside," she said.

When asked how she felt after knowing she had won the Nobel Peace Prize, she said that it was a "surreal moment" as it was not just about her but it was all the children who deserve to be heard.