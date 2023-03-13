Malala Yousafzai Praised For Her Response To Jimmy Kimmel's Joke At Oscars

Malala Yousafzai at the Oscars. (AFP photo)

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai Earned praise on social media for her response to a joke by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel. The Pakistani activist attended Sunday's ceremony with her husband, Asser Malik. Mr Kimmel, pretending to ask questions from members of the public, approached Ms Yousafzai and asked, what many social media users said was an offensive question, according to Independent. Yet, the 25-year-old handled the awkward moment elegantly. At the Oscars, Ms Yousafzai was representing her nominated documentary short 'Stranger at the Gate'.

"Your work in human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration," Mr Kimmel said as he reached where Ms Yousafzai was sitting, as per the outlet. "As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?"

"I only talk about peace," she responded after a brief pause.

Though she handled the question like a pro, several users were annoyed, saying a question about a silly, fabricated fight between two famous men, directed at such an accomplished woman, was insulting.

"Imagine getting to speak to Malala and you ask her what she thinks about Harry Styles and Chris Pine beefing... insane," said one Twitter user.

"Malala does not deserve this. She should've punished him," tweeted another.

"Ok but did @jimmykimmel seriously just ask @Malala about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine? Her answer was so classy and perfect," a third person said on Twitter.

Speaking to ABC before attending the ceremony, Ms Yousafzai said she was determined to enjoy the night and was rooting for Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh, as well as looking forward to seeing Rihanna perform.

For her Oscars debut, Ms Yousafzai wore a silver sequined gown by Ralph Lauren with long sleeves. She used a large silver diamond ring and a gold ring as accessories with a large emerald, and wore minimal make-up.

Mr Yousafzai's husband, meanwhile, looked dapper in a classic black suit, white shirt, black bow tie, and black loafers.