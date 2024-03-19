'Make Mistakes Often': Ritesh Agarwal's Advice For Young Founders

Mr Agarwal's post soon went viral and received appreciation online.

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal's valuable advice for young founders who dream of making it big in the business world has caught the attention of the netizens. Shark Tank India's judge in a post on X emphasised the importance of learning from mistakes and not repeating them.

Mr Agarwal wrote on X, "Make mistakes often but don't repeat the same mistakes often is what I tell young founders. I am always so enthused to mentor and guide young founders since they can quickly learn from my experience of starting up with no resources and I am always happy to give back more to the startup community."

See the post here:

Make mistakes often but don't repeat the same mistakes often is what I tell young founders.



I am always so enthused to mentor and guide young founders since they can quickly learn from my experience of starting up with no resources and I am always happy to give back more to the… pic.twitter.com/zlyKuuTAQV — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) March 18, 2024

A user wrote, "That's a great advice! Someone who isn't making mistakes isn't trying anything new."

"We must normalize making mistakes. It states that you are trying so that you're making mistakes and learning from that," another user commented on X.

The third user commented, "Great advice! Learning from our mistakes is key to growth and success. Mentoring and guiding young founders is a wonderful way to share your experiences and help them avoid the same pitfalls. Keep inspiring!"

The fourth user commented, "Absolutely! Learning from mistakes is crucial for growth. Your willingness to mentor and give back to the startup community is commendable. Your experience and guidance will undoubtedly shape the future of many aspiring founders. Keep inspiring!"

"Bhai your politeness is something everyone should look upto , I'm very influenced by you since I watched few sharktank episodes i believe whether we become entrepreneur or we do something else but if one has your kind of politeness than he/she will surely become successful," the fifth user wrote.