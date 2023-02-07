Lucky American Player Wins A $747 Million Powerball Prize

Lucky winner wins $747 million.

The popularity of large jackpots has increased sales of Powerball tickets in the United States. According to the game's website, someone has profited from these enormous, mind-blowing sums by taking home the $754 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night.

05, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball number 7 were the winning numbers. One ticket matched all six numbers, according to a statement from lottery authorities released early on Tuesday, and it was worth $754.6 million. This Powerball jackpot is among the largest prizes in the game.

As per the Powerball website, it holds the current world record for the largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Powerball celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $28 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

This is not an isolated case of lottery winnings in recent months, many people have won large sums in lottery jackpots.

A woman in the United States' state of Michigan created a mini emergency of sorts for her son after learning that she had won thousands of dollars playing the lottery. According to People, Renae Shelby was struggling to breathe out of excitement after learning that she had won $300,000. Ms. Shelby told the outlet that her son thought he was going to have to call 911 "because I felt like I couldn't breathe."

The 56-year-old bought the winning ticket from a market in the city of Flint.

In another case of the lottery, a Canadian teenager has become the youngest lottery winner to take home a jackpot worth 48 million Canadian dollars (36 million USD) in the country, and that too with the first ticket she ever bought. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced that Juliette Lamour was the winner of the jackpot prize in a statement on Friday.

"While there have been other 18-year-old lottery winners across Canada in recent years, no one has won as much as Juliette," the company said in a statement, as per The Independent.